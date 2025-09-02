EU defence agency warns rising budgets still undermined by fragmentation

EU countries must raise defence spending by 40% to meet new NATO targets, the European Defence Agency (EDA) has said, but warned that money alone won’t fix Europe’s fragmented approach to defence procurement.

The EDA projects that EU countries will spend €381 billion on defence in 2025 (in 2024 constant prices), which is an increase of 11% from last year. This would enable the bloc to reach NATO’s 2% of GDP benchmark for the first time – a goal first pledged in 2014.

While only 23 EU countries are NATO members – with Austria, Cyprus, Ireland and Malta not being among them – the EU agency uses NATO targets to gauge the bloc’s overall progress.

At their June summit in The Hague, NATO leaders raised the target to 3.5% of GDP by 2035. For Europe, that would mean annual budgets of around €635 billion, the EDA said.

All EU countries except neutral Malta and Ireland increased their defence budgets in 2024, with the biggest jumps in Czechia, Germany, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Sweden. The Netherlands, however, still fell short of the 2% mark.

Despite the increased spending, Europe continues to lag behind the United States, which spent more then €800 billion on defence in 2024.

Procurement push

Europe’s spending on defence equipment has surged since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. EU members spent €88 billion on new equipment in 2024, up 39% from 2023 and 72% from 2021.

With the disbursement of €150 billion in defence loans for joint procurement as part of the Commission’s SAFE programme and a wave of new contracts, the EDA expects procurement to hit €100 billion this year.

Beyond spending more, Europeans must also spend efficiently and jointly.

“It’s more about how we spend the money rather than how much,” EDA deputy chief executive André Denk said at the European Investment Bank Forum in March.

The Commission’s recent White Paper also flagged inefficiencies such as fragmented procurement, lack of interoperability and reliance on commercial off-the-shelf purchases.

The EDA echoed these concerns, warning that “the continued reliance on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) procurement and the fragmentation of weapon systems highlight the pressing need for more coordinated and standardised approaches to defence procurement.”

By contrast, the US relies on “a more limited number of platforms in use, facilitating logistics, training, and operational coordination.”

According to the report, a lack of collaboration among member states is also to blame.

Nick Witney, the EDA’s first chief executive, said Europe’s proliferation of bilateral and multilateral procurement initiatives have created a “very messy, confusing and overlapping scene”, where “no one really knows who is in charge of the European rearmament effort”.

(cp, de)