What the EU stands to lose from Trump 2.0

For his first full day in office as 47th president, Donald Trump is expected to sign as many as 100 executive orders on climate, tariffs and national security.

Meanwhile, the European Union remains without clear leadership, as member states such as France, Germany, and Austria grapple with domestic political challenges.

What did Trump pledge in his inauguration speech? And what could his presidency mean for Europe?

In this episode, host Giada Santana speaks with Washington-based Peter Rough, Director of the Center on Europe at the Hudson Institute, and Jeremy Shapiro, Research Director at the European Council on Foreign Relations, to explore the implications of Trump’s return to the White House.

