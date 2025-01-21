What the EU stands to lose from Trump 2.0

In this episode, host Giada Santana speaks with Washington-based Peter Rough, Director of the Center on Europe at the Hudson Institute, and Jeremy Shapiro, from the European Council on Foreign Relations, to explore the implications of Trump’s return to the White House.

Podcast
Politics
Euractiv
US Presidential Inauguration 2025
epa11839382 Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. EPA-EFE/Morry Gash / POOL

For his first full day in office as 47th president, Donald Trump is expected to sign as many as 100 executive orders on climate, tariffs and national security.

Meanwhile, the European Union remains without clear leadership, as member states such as France, Germany, and Austria grapple with domestic political challenges.

What did Trump pledge in his inauguration speech? And what could his presidency mean for Europe?

In this episode, host Giada Santana speaks with Washington-based Peter Rough, Director of the Center on Europe at the Hudson Institute, and Jeremy Shapiro, Research Director at the European Council on Foreign Relations, to explore the implications of Trump’s return to the White House.

[DE]

