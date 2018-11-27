Ukraine introduces martial law citing threat of Russian invasion

Ukraine on Monday (26 November) imposed martial law for 30 days in parts of the country most vulnerable to an attack from Russia after President Petro Poroshenko warned of the “extremely serious” threat of a land invasion.

Poroshenko said martial law was necessary to bolster Ukraine’s defences after Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships and took their crew prisoner at the weekend.

US President Donald Trump said he did not like what was happening between Russia and Ukraine and was working with European leaders on the situation.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Russia’s seizure of the Ukrainian vessels “a dangerous escalation and a violation of international law” and called for restraint from both countries.

“The United States condemns this aggressive Russian action. We call on Russia to return to Ukraine its vessels and detained crew members, and to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Pompeo said in a statement.

The State Department said Pompeo spoke by phone with Poroshenko and reiterated strong US support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian “aggression”.

.@SecPompeo spoke with Ukrainian President @poroshenko today to discuss Russian aggression against Ukraine near the Kerch Strait. Secretary Pompeo reiterated strong US support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, extending to its territorial waters. pic.twitter.com/RGTPF45WYU — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) November 27, 2018

The Ukrainian parliament approved the introduction of martial law after Poroshenko reassured some skeptical lawmakers that it would not be used to curb civil liberties or delay elections scheduled for next year.

It came at the end of a day when Ukraine and Russia traded accusations about Sunday’s standoff and Kyiv’s allies weighed in to condemn Moscow’s behavior.

With relations still raw after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and its backing for a pro-Moscow insurgency in eastern Ukraine, the crisis risked pushing the two countries into open conflict.

“Russia has been waging a hybrid war against our country for a fifth year. But with an attack on Ukrainian military boats it moved to a new stage of aggression,” Poroshenko said.

In a phone call with Poroshenko, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg offered the alliance’s “full support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.” Ukraine is not a NATO member though it aspires to membership.

At today’s NATO Ukraine Commission meeting, all #NATO Allies reiterated their support for #Ukraine’s territorial integrity & sovereignty. We call for calm & restraint in the Sea of Azov: https://t.co/kePfq7a2LE pic.twitter.com/mC50QkgszC — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) November 26, 2018

Washington’s envoy to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said Russia’s actions were an “outrageous violation of sovereign Ukrainian territory” and sanctions on Russia would remain in place.

The European Union, Britain, France, Poland, Denmark, and Canada all condemned what they called Russian aggression. German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed the need for dialogue.

The stand-off in the Azov Sea is more combustible now than at any time in the past four years as Ukraine has rebuilt its armed forces, previously in disarray, and has a new generation of commanders who are confident and have a point to prove.

According the website Geopolitical Futures, developments in Ukraine had been proceeding in a direction favorable to Russian interests. Ukraine’s economy is struggling, and Kyiv had to seek a new standby arrangement with the International Monetary Fund in September to help meet its rising debt payments.

Ukraine parliament passes budget to unlock $3.9 billion in IMF loans Ukrainian lawmakers passed the 2019 budget early on Friday (23 November), taking a crucial step to unlock $3.9 billion of loans from the International Monetary Fund to tide over a choppy election period next year.

Presidential elections are slated for March, and polls suggest no candidate has more than 30% – it’s entirely possible that a more pro-Russian government could come to power without Moscow lifting a finger, Geopolitical Futures writes.