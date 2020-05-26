EURACTIV logo

Germany prepares to open up to 31 European countries on 15 June

EURACTIV.com with Reuters

26-05-2020

Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (L) speaks to protestors during a visit to the control station Saalbruecke between German Freilassing and Austrian Salzburg near Bad Reichenhall, Bavaria, Germany, 18 May 2020. Due to the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 the border between Germany and Austria was closed. Last week, there was a cautious relaxation to allow visits to relatives. An opening of the borders is planned for 15 June.

The German government wants to end a travel warning for tourist trips to 31 European countries from 15 June if the coronavirus situation allows, magazine Focus on Tuesday (26 May) cited dpa news agency as reporting.

It said a paper on European tourism that may be agreed by the cabinet on Wednesday showed the government wanted to allow travel to the 26 other European Union nations and Britain as well as the four non-EU countries in the Schengen passport-free zone – Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

On 18 May Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany was hoping to ease a travel warning on all tourist trips abroad that is in place until 15 June.

Germany has seen its number of new coronavirus cases continue to fall since easing restrictions in early May, although there have been outbreaks at meat processing plants, old people’s homes and at a religious service in Frankfurt in which more than 100 people were infected.

The Czech Republic will open up all border crossings with Germany and Austria from Tuesday and end comprehensive checks, although foreign tourist travel remains restricted, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

Travellers must still also carry evidence of a negative COVID-19 test, and police will continue to conduct random checks, the ministry said.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said the country had negotiated reciprocal arrangements with the German and Austrian sides.

