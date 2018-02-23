Global Europe

News
Brexit 23-02-2018

Bulgarian presidency seeks to ease new rules on foreign banks

The European Union has been urged by its Bulgarian presidency to ease proposed new regulations on foreign banks within the block to bring them in line with US requirements, EU documents showed yesterday (22 February).
News
#Media4EU 23-02-2018

Reporters face obstacle run in corruption-hit Bulgaria

Cartoonist Hristo Komarnitski and his colleagues had no illusions: launching a satirical journal was always going to be tricky in Bulgaria, new holder of the EU presidency but also ranked as the bloc's worst press freedom violator.
News
Politics 23-02-2018

Austria sues over EU approval of Hungary nuclear plant

Staunchly anti-nuclear Austria lodged a legal complaint with the European Court of Justice yesterday (22 February) against the EU's approval of the expansion of a nuclear plant in neighbouring Hungary.
News
Future EU 23-02-2018

After Bulgaria, Slovakia too fails to ratify the Istanbul Convention

A wave of opposition in Central Europe to so-called “gender ideology” has led Bulgaria on 15 February, and then Slovakia yesterday (22 February) to oppose ratifying the Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence.
News
Development Policy 23-02-2018

EU to give Sahel force funding boost

European leaders will Friday give a financial boost to a joint African force tackling jihadists in the Sahel at an international conference in Brussels, as fresh violence highlights the region's fraught security situation.
Opinion
Future EU 23-02-2018

Why rejecting transnational lists has been a missed opportunity for European democracy

Closed pan-European lists would be a game changer in how European citizens identify with EU politics, write Angelos Chryssogelos and Malgorzata Staniaszek.
Opinion
Economy & Jobs 22-02-2018

ECJ isn’t the right actor to make political choices related to trade deals

Trade deals should focus on opening up trade and should not be overloaded with all kinds of other purposes. And when politics does sneak into trade deals, it should be left to the elected politicians and not to judges, writes Pieter Cleppe.
News
Africa 22-02-2018

Illicit financial flows cost Africa $50 billion a year, states new report

Illicit financial flows cost African countries at least $50 billion every year, more than the total development aid the continent receives, according to a new report by the OECD. EURACTIV.fr reports.
News
Economy & Jobs 22-02-2018

Peru-EU trade deal provides boost to ‘superfood’ producers, other SMEs

Producers of Peru's "superfoods," native and highly nutritious products such as quinoa, Hass avocados and blueberries, have emerged as big winners in the first five years of the Andean nation's free-trade agreement with the European Union.
News
22-02-2018

Turkey says whoever helps Kurd militia in Syria is ‘legitimate target’

Turkey yesterday (21 February) said it would consider a "legitimate target" any group that comes to the aid of Kurdish militia in Afrin in northern Syria.
News
Elections 22-02-2018

Centre-left party joins tangled Czech coalition talks

The Czech centre-left Social Democrats opened talks on forming a government with last year's election winner ANO yesterday (21 February), aiming to break a deadlock that has prevented the formation of a majority coalition.
News
Enlargement 22-02-2018

US, EU warn against political meddling in Bosnia graft cases

The United States and the European Union yesterday (21 February) warned Bosnia it needed to better protect the judiciary in corruption cases from political pressure, which had resulted in few high-level graft cases being processed in the Balkan country.
