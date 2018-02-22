The Prime Minister's office has sought to play down suggestions that Theresa May’s government is preparing to re-open talks about the length of the transition period after the UK formally leaves the EU.
With little more than a year to go before Britain leaves the European Union, many British manufacturers are stepping up their calls for Prime Minister Theresa May and her government to explain what Brexit will mean for them.
Brexit minister David Davis will say today (20 February) that the United Kingdom has no plans to recast itself as a regulation-light economy undercutting rivals on the continent, as he attempts to dispel a major concern of EU leaders.
A new anti-Brexit party was launched in London yesterday (19 February), lacking any big names but vowing to revitalise the centre ground of British politics, inspired by French President Emmanuel Macron's En Marche movement.
In the aftermath of Brexit, which is expected to create a financial gap of €14 billion per year, doing more with less has, once again, become a cliché. But this time it is different, writes centre-right MEP Maria Spyraki.
The most popularly supported public service in the UK, the national health service (NHS) is also the country's largest single employer. Throughout its nearly 70 year history, it has been reliant on migrant workers and may face a serious shortage of staff because of Brexit.
Britain and the European Union could reduce their differences over future trade ties by agreeing a compromise deal that would keep a chunk of British exports within the EU's customs union after Brexit, a British employers' group said.
Talks to restart Northern Ireland's power-sharing government broke down yet again on Wednesday, the province's main parties said, blaming each other, though Britain held out hope that a solution could still be reached.
If the City of London’s financial district became famous for being the UK’s cash cow, the country's tech sector has become similarly valuable. Digital and tech accounts for 14.5% of all UK service exports, some £30bn in 2016. It is also one of the most vulnerable to a ‘hard Brexit’.