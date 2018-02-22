Brexit

Health 22-02-2018

Health care risks being forgotten in Brexit talks, industry warns

Health risks being forgotten in Brexit negotiations, potentially delaying the availability of new medicines and imposing large costs on manufacturers, public health leaders have warned.
22-02-2018

UK backtracks over Brexit transition period

The Prime Minister's office has sought to play down suggestions that Theresa May’s government is preparing to re-open talks about the length of the transition period after the UK formally leaves the EU.
21-02-2018

‘It’s an absolute shambles’ – UK manufacturers demand clarity on Brexit

With little more than a year to go before Britain leaves the European Union, many British manufacturers are stepping up their calls for Prime Minister Theresa May and her government to explain what Brexit will mean for them.
20-02-2018

Davis: UK will not have ‘Mad Max’ economy to undercut rivals

Brexit minister David Davis will say today (20 February) that the United Kingdom has no plans to recast itself as a regulation-light economy undercutting rivals on the continent, as he attempts to dispel a major concern of EU leaders.
20-02-2018

Inspired by Macron, new anti-Brexit party launches in Britain

A new anti-Brexit party was launched in London yesterday (19 February), lacking any big names but vowing to revitalise the centre ground of British politics, inspired by French President Emmanuel Macron's En Marche movement.
Economy & Jobs 19-02-2018

Cohesion Policy post-2020: Doing more with less and additional private funding

In the aftermath of Brexit, which is expected to create a financial gap of €14 billion per year, doing more with less has, once again, become a cliché. But this time it is different, writes centre-right MEP Maria Spyraki.  
Politics 17-02-2018

Juncker warns against ‘mixed up’ Brexit talks as May requests defence treaty

Britain wants to agree a defence and security treaty with the EU before its leaves the bloc in March 2019, Prime Minister Theresa May told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday (17 February).
16-02-2018

NHS facing ‘Brexit cliff-edge’ from immigration delay

The most popularly supported public service in the UK, the national health service (NHS) is also the country's largest single employer. Throughout its nearly 70 year history, it has been reliant on migrant workers and may face a serious shortage of staff because of Brexit.
16-02-2018

Employers suggest Turkish-style UK-EU customs union to solve Brexit impasse

Britain and the European Union could reduce their differences over future trade ties by agreeing a compromise deal that would keep a chunk of British exports within the EU's customs union after Brexit, a British employers' group said.
16-02-2018

Tweets of the Week: Dutch minister resigns, Boris Johnson’s credibility, and Bad Valentines

This week Dutch Foreign Minister resigns, Boris Johnson’s credibility declines, and Twitter is awash with bad Valentines!
15-02-2018

Northern Ireland talks collapse, London says deal still possible

Talks to restart Northern Ireland's power-sharing government broke down yet again on Wednesday, the province's main parties said, blaming each other, though Britain held out hope that a solution could still be reached.
14-02-2018

Protecting the UK’s tech ‘cash cow’ from a hard Brexit

If the City of London’s financial district became famous for being the UK’s cash cow, the country's tech sector has become similarly valuable. Digital and tech accounts for 14.5% of all UK service exports, some £30bn in 2016. It is also one of the most vulnerable to a ‘hard Brexit’.
